Delhi youth hires shooters to kill uncle

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man, who wanted to eliminate his uncle over a family dispute, hired three shooters from Uttar Pradesh who then gunned down the 55-year-old man in the city’s Dwarka area, an official said on Tuesday.

Following an investigation of three days, the police have arrested five people, including the three shooters and the accused nephew, identified as Akash. Sharing details, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said on September 26 a PCR call was received at Dwarka South police station regarding a person shot near Sector-1, JJ Colony, Dwarka after which the police rushed to the spot.

“Meanwhile, MLC was also received from Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka about the injured Babu (a Rajmistri) who was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries,” the DCP said. Accordingly, a case was lodged and a probe was initiated by a police team which examined the spot and analysed the CCTV footage and the route used by the culprits.

“It transpired that the incident was committed by 03 unknown bikers. Local enquiry was also conducted. Through local enquiry, it transpired that culprits belonged to Mahoba, UP,” the officer said.

The team was dispatched to Mahoba in UP where they began developing local information. Through technical survelillance, the police soon got to know that the real nephew of the deceased was also involved in the murder. During further probe, all the three shooters, identified as Arjun, Badshah and Parvinder were nabbed with the weapon of offence.

On interrogation, it transpired that a family dispute allegedly led to a conspiracy involving the deceased’s nephew named Akash who hired shooters from Mahoba, UP, paying them Rs 10,000 in advance.

“The nephew allegedly arranged for the shooters accommodation. As part of the plan, the shooters travelled to Delhi and met Akash, who helped them in identifying the target. Phone records indicate Akash was in contact with the shooters on the day of the incident,” the officer added.