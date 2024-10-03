CBI arrests North-Eastern Railway official while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Wednesday said that it has arrested a senior divisional engineer of North-Eastern Railway, as an agency sleuth caught him while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant.

The CBI registered an FIR on October 1 against the accused, who is identified as Satyam Kumar Singh and had been posted in Varanasi, following the complaint, which is now part of the CBI FIR, that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant and threatened to obstruct the work and not pass his bills in the future if the bribe amount was not paid.

The complainant owns a private firm which was awarded two tenders worth approximately Rs 4 crore for the maintenance of railway tracks from Thawe to Chhapra on July 25.

A senior official said, “The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was demanding and accepting the undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in Varanasi.”