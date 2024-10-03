Delhi doctor shot dead inside private nursing home

NEW DELHI: A doctor was shot dead inside a private nursing home in Kalindi Kunj late on Wednesday night, the police confirmed.

The accused, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1. 45 am.

Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head. An inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two minor boys, who had come to the three-bed Nima Hospital for dressing, the officer said.

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, it was revealed, the officer said.

After dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar's cabin. Some time later, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot.

Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

Prima facie, it seems to be an instance of targeted killing, unprovoked as it was and involved recce, the officer said.

CCTV footage is being reviewed to track them down. All the facts are being investigated, the police said.