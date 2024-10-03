Gold-winning international kickboxer nabbed in Delhi car showroom firing case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has nabbed an international kick-boxing player in connection with the firing at a high-end luxury car showroom in the Naraina area last month, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Deepak, 26, who won international junior championship gold for three continuous years.

"He got a job in the Indian Army in sports quota but later quit it. He is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kick-boxing coaching centre in Rohtak city in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

Police on Thursday also nabbed 27-year-old Armaan Khan, another man involved in the firing, from northwest Delhi's Majra Dabas.