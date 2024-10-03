New home finalised, Kejriwal likely to relocate in two days

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had resigned from his post, will vacate his Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines residence in two days and move to a new house.

According to sources, the new residence for the AAP supremo has been finalised and is located in his constituency, New Delhi area.

Sources within the party indicated that Kejriwal is likely to relocate to one of the two official bungalows allocated to AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road near Mandi House.

These bungalows are just a short distance from the AAP headquarters on Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

“Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in next 1-2 days, as a house has been finalised for him and family,” the party said in a statement without disclosing location of the new accommodation.

Sources said Kejriwal, who is the New Delhi constituency MLA, wanted to live in the area ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections to be held in a few months. “The house that he will move into is close to the party headquarters. It has been given to him and family by a supporter,” the source added.

Earlier, the AAP had written to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asking that Kejriwal be allotted a house as he is the head of a national party. AAP sources said they have not heard back from the Union ministry yet.