Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj detained amid bus marshals’ protest: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the Delhi Police has detained Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj along with several party MLAs when they were protesting to reinstate the bus marshals who had earlier been terminated.

AAP MLAs, ministers and hundreds of bus marshals had gathered near Chandgi Ram Akhara, near the office of Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena.

During the assembly session, both the AAP and BJP MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution, promising to resolve the employment concerns of the bus marshals.

As part of the resolution, all MLAs and ministers were scheduled to meet with the L-G on October 3 to ensure that any paperwork required for the reinstatement would be swiftly processed. However, the BJP MLAs failed to uphold their commitment, and the L-G has not yet convened the promised meeting.

Speaking at the protest site, Bharadwaj said, “Thousands of bus marshals, who have been struggling for more than a year without any income, are gathered here today with a simple demand — justice. These individuals have families to support, rent to pay, and children to educate. Despite the legislative assembly’s resolution, their plight continues, and the L-G has shown no willingness to address the issue.”

AAP said that despite their peaceful approach, the police have cut off essential services such as lighting and water, in an apparent attempt to intimidate the protesters.

The AAP also alleged the BJP of taking U-turns on its promises, urging the L-G to prioritise a meeting to resolve the issue of bus marshals.