Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain seeks default bail in graft case

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has petitioned the Delhi High Court for default bail in a money laundering case, arguing that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation remains incomplete.

Jain’s counsel contended that the trial court took cognisance of the chargesheet based on insufficient evidence.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri has scheduled the next hearing for October 9, allowing both parties to present their arguments.

Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022, following a CBI FIR lodged in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Although he was granted regular bail in the CBI case in 2019, he remains in custody in connection with the ED’s investigation. Co-accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain were arrested in June 2022.