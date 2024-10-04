Small Voices, Big Choices

A striking 93 percent of Generation Alpha and Generation Z in India are turning key decision-makers when it comes to family travel. With 89 percent expecting to travel at least once a year, they view travel as both a reward and essential for their personal growth. Sports events, music concerts, and outdoor activities will top the list of travel motivations for them in 2025. These are the main findings of the Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report that reveals how Generation Alpha and Generation Z are reshaping travel, and prioritising experiences that reflect their personal interests and cultural pride.

“The growing influence of Generation Alpha on family travel signals a transformative shift in the travel industry,” said Ben George, senior vice president and commercial director, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Hilton is set to exceed 1,000 hotels in APAC by 2025, and we’re focused on creating new experiences to capture the imagination of this emerging generation and their families.”

Next-Gen navigators

In India, 93 percent of young travellers actively contribute to their family’s vacation planning. Moreover, 76 percent of Indian parents (compared to 70 percent globally) choose vacation destinations based on their children’s interests.

Cultural pride, growth experiences

A strong connection to cultural heritage drives young travellers, with 91 percent taking pride in India’s global cultural influence and 88 percent eager to explore their roots through travel. Notably, 79 percent of parents—above the global average of 65 percent—choose destinations that reflect their heritage, traditions, and values.