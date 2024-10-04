Small Voices, Big Choices

A striking 93 percent of Generation Alpha and Generation Z in India are turning key decision-makers when it comes to family travel. With 89 percent expecting to travel at least once a year, they view travel as both a reward and essential for their personal growth. Sports events, music concerts, and outdoor activities will top the list of travel motivations for them in 2025. These are the main findings of the Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report that reveals how Generation Alpha and Generation Z are reshaping travel, and prioritising experiences that reflect their personal interests and cultural pride.
“The growing influence of Generation Alpha on family travel signals a transformative shift in the travel industry,” said Ben George, senior vice president and commercial director, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Hilton is set to exceed 1,000 hotels in APAC by 2025, and we’re focused on creating new experiences to capture the imagination of this emerging generation and their families.”
Next-Gen navigators
In India, 93 percent of young travellers actively contribute to their family’s vacation planning. Moreover, 76 percent of Indian parents (compared to 70 percent globally) choose vacation destinations based on their children’s interests.
Cultural pride, growth experiences
A strong connection to cultural heritage drives young travellers, with 91 percent taking pride in India’s global cultural influence and 88 percent eager to explore their roots through travel. Notably, 79 percent of parents—above the global average of 65 percent—choose destinations that reflect their heritage, traditions, and values.
From sports to K-pop
For young Indians, trips centered around entertainment, sports, adventure, and meaningful connections with loved ones are at the top of their agenda. Sports events like the FIFA Club World Cup and Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup, are the hottest tickets in 2025, with 47 percent of young travelers in India planning their trips around these events.
This growing interest in sports tourism is also reflected in Hilton’s own data. From 2019 to 2024, Hilton Worldwide Sport Sales revenue tripled in volume, with 80 percent of this growth driven by youth or amateur sports.
Following closely for India’s Gen Alpha and Gen Z travelers are music concerts and festivals (38 percent) – particularly K-pop concerts. Nature events and camps, such as cherry blossom festivals and ski trips (32 percent), also emerged as key travel draws for this generation.
In India, young travellers average two to three trips annually, and 94 percent travelling at least once. This passion for travel is evident in their future plans, with nine in 10 (90 percent) Gen Alpha and Gen Z in India likely to travel in the next year. Additionally, 87 percent take pride in their ability to explore new destinations.
Digital nomads
Smartphones (67 percent), smartwatches (55 percent), and music players (46 percent) are travel essentials for these young adventurers, primarily being used to share their experiences on social media (67 percent), stream videos (60 percent) and listen to music (58 percent). Additionally, over half (54 percent) rely on their gadgets to stay in touch with loved ones via messaging apps.
Domestic vs global travel
Gen Alpha and Gen Z travelers in India are excited about exploring both local and international destinations. While they eagerly seek out India’s rich landscapes and cultural heritage, they also show a growing enthusiasm for global adventures.