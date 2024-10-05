A borderless canvas

The power of art is such that it can transcend geographical, cultural, political, and social borders. The just concluded art show 'Beyond Boundaries,’ presented by ezine Matters of Art (MoA) at The Stainless Gallery succeeds in creating such a space where 22 artists from India and abroad, push the envelope to imagine a borderless world.

The show, curated by city-based visual artist and editorial designer Anoop Kamath, throws light on critical issues like gender, identity, migration, and belongingness.

“The title of the show suggests the breaking down of barriers. It reflects the idea of ‘borderless’ art, which challenges conventional limits, inviting viewers to experience contemporary art in a way that fosters unity and shared humanity through creative expression,” Kamath tells TMS.

Besides Indian artists like Ashish Arora, Binu Suneja, Hemavathy Guha, Lama Tyagi, Promila Bahri, and Shobha Nagar, the exhibition also features works of international artists such as Al Saidi Hassan from New York, Cristina Dueñas from Peru, Dedy Sufriadi from Indonesia, and Sayaka Arase from Japan.

“Most of the participating artists have tried to go beyond their cultural or artistic boundaries in their art. They have moved away from their comfort zone to explore newer concepts and techniques,” Kamath says.

The exhibition features paintings, sculptures, videos, and art installations that urge the viewer to observe the interconnected nature of today’s world. For instance, in city-based photographer and visual artist Promila Bahri’s monochrome frames titled ‘Laxmi Tent’, she blends art with social commentary.