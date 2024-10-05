Poverty led father to ‘poison’ four daughters in Delhi's Rangpuri

NEW DELHI: The ongoing investigation into the suicide of a family of five in southwest Delhi’s Rangpuri area revealed that Heera Lal’s wife’s death and subsequent financial crunch allegedly forced him to kill his four daughters before taking his own life.

Heera Lal and his daughters allegedly died by suicide at their home. The reasons were unraveled after a probe by the police.

The father had been working as a carpenter in Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Vasant Kunj since 1996 earning a monthly salary of Rs 38,000. After his wife passed away in August last year, he stopped going to work.

“An inquiry conducted from Indian Spinal Hospital revealed that the deceased hadn’t returned to work despite receiving repeated notices, and had not borrowed any money from anyone in the past year. He was the sole earner of the house and as struggling financially,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said, adding that his deceased had only a small amount in his bank account, less than Rs 250.

Information gathered from the neighbours, colleagues and family members revealed that Heera Lal was reticent and introverted. He preferred to be alone and did not engage in conversations with others. As per the officer, his colleagues viewed him as a calm, god-worshipping man.

During the investigation, the police analysed Heera Lal’s movement using CCTV footage. One clip showed that on September 24, at 7:15 pm, the now-deceased came from Purana Kuan and Mata Chowk side carrying blue color polythene and reached his home around 7:20 pm.

In another CCTV footage, he was seen purchasing worship materials such as dhoop batti, kalawa thread, incense stick and other things from a shop namely Tiwari General Store some days before the incident.

When the police questioned the departmental store owner, he stated that Heera Lal had come to his shop on September 21 and paid him Rs 60 as pending payment.