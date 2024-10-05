Two more shooters arrested from Maharashtra in Delhi's Naraina car showroom firing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested the remaining two sharpshooters who were allegedly involved in last month’s shootout at a car showroom in Naraina, an official said on Friday.

The probe revealed that the attack was orchestrated on the orders of fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, operating from abroad, for extortion.

On September 27, three men, all carrying pistols, barged into the luxury car showroom and one of them pointed the pistol on the head of the manager. The two other shooters then started firing on the cars and television. They then threatened the staff that if their demands were not met they would come again.

Soon, a case was registered and the police initiated their probe. The analysis of the CCTV footage led to the identification of the shooters as Armaan Khan, Aakash alias Bholi and Sumeet alias Kala.

“It was also revealed that one Deepak was involved in providing the logistics and planning the attack on the showroom,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said.

He said that the accused persons were continuously on the move and changing their hideouts regularly, adding that the accused were not staying at one location for more than a few hours.

Just a day back, the Special Cell and the Crime Branch separately arrested two people, including the mastermind of the brazen act who was found to be an international-level kickboxing player. But Aakaash and Sumeet remained absconding.

“The suspected persons were on the constant run after committing the crime, changing hideouts on and regularly travelling through different states - Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” the Additional CP said.

On Thursday, the Special Cell team who were tracking them found that Aakaash and Sumeet were on the way to Kolhapur, Maharashtra at a pre-determined hideout following which the team reached Kolhapur and both the accused persons were apprehended at Miraz junction near Sangli, Maharashtra.