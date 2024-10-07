Post Haryana, die is cast for triangular contest in Delhi

Haryana assembly polls are over, whatever the results on Tuesday, die has been cast hard for a triangular contest in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), given its track record of harming the Congress interests vis--vis the BJP, was never a trusted constituent of the INDIA bloc.
Its role in strengthening the anti-BJP alliance was always suspect and whatever doubts remained got cleared during the Haryana assembly polls.
The ruling party in Delhi and Punjab, first pushed for an alliance in Haryana carrying forward from the last Lok Sabha polls a few months back. They, however, broke away most haphazardly when everything looked settled giving rise to suspicion about their seriousness about the cause of fighting BJP together.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his campaign in Haryana, albeit indirectly, said all the small parties fighting outside the INDIA bloc were doing so to help BJP beat the anti-incumbency. His comments came after Arvind Kejriwal said no government would be formed in Haryana without the support of the AAP.
This statement has been deduced as Kejriwal not being averse to joining hands with the BJP post-results in Haryana. While Rahul Gandhi has been guarded in his comments, his brother-in-law and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband was more direct in his attack.
“When they release Baba Ram Rahim for 20 days before the elections, who has charges of murder and rape, and you (BJP) release him to campaign... I would say having Kejriwal ji come out of prison just in time so that he can campaign in Haryana, I think these are premeditated actions of the BJP,” Vadra said while speaking to a news agency.
Though it may just be a coincidence, Kejriwal getting bail after the alliance talks between Congress and AAP collapsed has set tongues wagging.
There is also a feeling that the Congress leadership had shown naïveté by entering into an alliance with AAP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls. The matter was further compounded with political novices like Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj being preferred over seasoned Delhi Congress leaders to contest from North East Delhi and North West Delhi seats respectively.
Despite a responsive atmosphere during the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc’s campaign in the national capital never gained momentum as five of the seven candidates proved unequal to the job. Old war veterans like JP Agarwal and Mahabal Mishra, both former members of Lok Sabha, fought well but since other candidates of the alliance failed to create the atmospherics, both lost.
The Congress paid a heavy price for the alliance with its Delhi unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely and former minister Rajkumar Chauhan crossing over to the BJP in protest.
With assembly polls in delhi just a few months away, the AAP has already started its campaign. BJP, too, organised a brain-storming session of its Delhi leaders at Ranthambore in Rajasthan. But the Congress is still to indicate whether it would contest the polls with full steam and make it into a triangular contest or make another attempt to try and knit an alliance with AAP.
While the present Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav may be a trusted lieutenant of Rahul Gandhi, the party cannot lay bets on his face to lead in the polls. It has to work on creating a rainbow leadership by having the best from all the prominent communities in the city.
Delhi Congress has a prominent Punjabi face in Ajay Maken, a formidable Purvanchali face in Sandeep Dikshit, a Vaishya face in JP Agarwal and fairly acceptable minority leaders like Harun Yusuf and Chowdhary Mateen. This is in addition to Yadav, who is a representative of the Delhi rural votes.
The party, despite being out of power in the national capital for 10 years, has effective Dalit and other backward community leaders at the assembly levels.
With governance of the national capital being in shamble and the citizens facing the wrath of it, the ‘halcyon days of Sheila Dikshit’ are being remembered like never before. The Congress has the state-level agenda and the national-level momentum on its side. It now has to gather its wits and wings to enter the arena.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice