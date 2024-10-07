Post Haryana, die is cast for triangular contest in Delhi

Haryana assembly polls are over, whatever the results on Tuesday, die has been cast hard for a triangular contest in Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), given its track record of harming the Congress interests vis--vis the BJP, was never a trusted constituent of the INDIA bloc.

Its role in strengthening the anti-BJP alliance was always suspect and whatever doubts remained got cleared during the Haryana assembly polls.

The ruling party in Delhi and Punjab, first pushed for an alliance in Haryana carrying forward from the last Lok Sabha polls a few months back. They, however, broke away most haphazardly when everything looked settled giving rise to suspicion about their seriousness about the cause of fighting BJP together.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his campaign in Haryana, albeit indirectly, said all the small parties fighting outside the INDIA bloc were doing so to help BJP beat the anti-incumbency. His comments came after Arvind Kejriwal said no government would be formed in Haryana without the support of the AAP.

This statement has been deduced as Kejriwal not being averse to joining hands with the BJP post-results in Haryana. While Rahul Gandhi has been guarded in his comments, his brother-in-law and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband was more direct in his attack.

“When they release Baba Ram Rahim for 20 days before the elections, who has charges of murder and rape, and you (BJP) release him to campaign... I would say having Kejriwal ji come out of prison just in time so that he can campaign in Haryana, I think these are premeditated actions of the BJP,” Vadra said while speaking to a news agency.

Though it may just be a coincidence, Kejriwal getting bail after the alliance talks between Congress and AAP collapsed has set tongues wagging.

There is also a feeling that the Congress leadership had shown naïveté by entering into an alliance with AAP in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls. The matter was further compounded with political novices like Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj being preferred over seasoned Delhi Congress leaders to contest from North East Delhi and North West Delhi seats respectively.