After 10 yrs, law finally catches up with man accused of rape-murder

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man who allegedly gangraped and murdered a woman and left her naked body at a park in Vasant Kunj has been arrested nearly 10 years after he committed the crime, said a police officer on Monday. The accused, Randhaul alias Ramphal, was involved in five cases, including two murders which he had allegedly committed nearly three decades back.

Ramphal and his aides gang-raped and murdered the woman in 2014 at the park where she had come after visiting her father at a hospital.

DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said the cops had been chasing Ramphal for the last six months. Acting on a tip-off that Ramphal would come to his house in village Luhari of UP’s Baghpat, cops managed to arrest him under Section 41 (1) c of CrPC on October 1. As per section 41(1)(c) of CrPc, a police officer may arrest a person who has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The DCP said Ramphal first went to the jail in 1993 in an attempt-to-murder case in which he and his father had allegedly beaten his neighbour over farm land. “After coming out of jail, he started behaving like a gangster in his village,” the DCP said. In 1994, Ramphal’s father was killed. He took revenge. In 2002, Ramphal, along with his two aides, killed one more person to create terror in his village.

In 2014, Ramphal along with his friends went to Sanjay Van in Vasant Kunj for partying. “A woman, whose father was admitted to a hospital, had also come to the park that day. They first gang-raped and then killed her by strangulation. They dumped her naked body in Sanjay Van,” the DCP said, adding Ramphal fled after committing the crime.