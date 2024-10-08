AP CM announces new railway zone in Vizag

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced progress towards establishing a new railway zone headquartered in Vizag following a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Naidu expressed optimism about laying the foundation stone for the zone in December, emphasizing its importance for the state. He shared his appreciation for the minister's commitment to fulfilling the long-standing demand for this railway zone through a post on social media.

During their discussion, Vaishnaw revealed that the Indian Railways is investing ₹73,743 crores in various infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh. These initiatives include the four-laning of the Howrah-Chennai stretch, modernization of 73 railway stations, and the introduction of more local train services.

Naidu highlighted his government's eagerness to collaborate with the Indian Railways to enhance the state’s logistical and commuter infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Naidu also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he expressed gratitude for the cabinet's approval of revised cost estimates for the Polavaram Project and discussed ongoing developments in Andhra Pradesh.

He acknowledged the Central Government's support in addressing the fiscal challenges faced by the state and expressed appreciation for the backing of Amaravati as the capital city.

Naidu's meetings underscore a concerted effort to bolster Andhra Pradesh's infrastructure and economic development.