Atishi orders major road overhaul

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday announced a large-scale overhaul of the city’s road infrastructure, revealing that work has begun on re-carpeting and strengthening 89 key roads following a week-long inspection of Public Works Department (PWD) roads.

The PWD manages a road network of 1,400 km, with a total lane length of 7,000 km. During inspection, officials identified 6,671 potholes and over 230 km of road in need of major re-carpeting and strengthening. “We have inspected all roads within a week’s time, for which our ministers have worked day and night.

Data from these inspections has been uploaded on the PWD app. Pictures of every pothole and broken road have been taken and uploaded. We have identified 89 roads for re-carpeting and strengthening, covering 230 km, with a lane length of 1,240 km,” Atishi said.

Out of the 89 roads identified, tenders have been finalised for 74 projects and work will soon commence. For roads not requiring full re-carpeting, patchwork repairs will be undertaken. Atishi noted that 2,53,000 sq m of road patches have been marked for repair, with 39,500 sq m of patchwork already completed in the last week.

The remaining patchwork is scheduled for completion by November 1. The inspection revealed that many roads had suffered damage due to ongoing construction projects by other agencies, including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the Regional Rapid Transit System. Atishi indicated that meetings would soon be held with these agencies to ensure that damaged roads are repaired after construction work is completed.

One of the most major issues identified during inspections was the condition of New Rohtak Road, which runs through Nangloi and Mundka to Tikri Border. “One of the most problematic roads identified during inspection is New Rohtak Road... This road is possibly the worst in Delhi. The population in its surrounding unauthorised colonies has increased and the drainage system needs upgrading,” Atishi said.

To address these issues, the PWD has approved `183 crore for construction of a new drainage system on New Rohtak Road to prevent overflow, which has contributed to the road’s deterioration. Atishi confirmed that work on this new drainage system and road repairs will begin within the next four weeks.