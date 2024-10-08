Pending work to be completed soon: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that the city government will pull out all stops to get the stalled works completed as has been the case for nine years in his administration.

“Now I have come out of jail. I want to assure everyone that we are now paying attention to all the pending work and problems of the people in Delhi,” he said, claiming that the government has provided unparalleled services over the past decade.

Taking potshots at the BJP for halting critical public welfare initiatives, the AAP Supremo alleged that the BJP has conspired to imprison AAP ministers, which has disrupted development for the past year, but progress would begin with renewed vigour.

“Be it roads, hospitals or electricity…the kind of facilities that the people of Delhi have been getting for the last ten years are not available anywhere else in the country,” the ex-Delhi CM said.