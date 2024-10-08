Step up the festive game

The festive season has arrived and it’s time to shine in style! From the rhythmic beats of Navratri’s Dandiya nights to the excitement of pandal-hopping for Durga Puja, most of us are spot-on with our occasion wear. But don’t forget to step into style and comfort when it comes to footwear as you need a versatile piece to be freely on the move while acing those dance moves and doing festive preparations.
Designer footwear brand Fizzy Goblet which has modernised the traditional Indian juttis, bringing in quirky, trendy and hand-crafted styles, organised a pop-up at the DLF Mall of India revealing its festive edition.
The label previously spotted on celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and many divas had footwear for all occasions — be it weddings, festivities or ceremonial events.
“The collection is accentuated by zardosi technique, gemstone and jewel motifs, mirror-work, and sheer accents. This line is not about a specific theme but a mix and match of diverse perspectives,” says Laksheeta Govil, founder-designer of Fizzy Goblet.
On display were opulent leather juttis, and Kolhapuri block heels, adorned with raw silk fabric. While some had floral pattern embroidery with resham thread, other picks captured regal vibes with gold sequin work and beads. Some pieces also had Kutch-inspired thread embroidery with mirror work for those who admire a bohemian look.
“Fizzy Goblet is about giving a modern spin to traditional aesthetics. The patterns are contemporary but incorporate age-old techniques and highlight Indian craftsmanship,” says Govil about the brand that specialises in juttis, criss-cross slides, mules, loafers, sneakers, block heels and has also diversified into handbags.
And when it came to bringing a festive pop-up in a shopaholic city like Delhi, Govil knew to cater to the eclectic desires of the buyers. “Delhi is about myriad perspectives and our latest festive collection is all about articulation of varied moods,” she adds of the collection available online and in stores in Delhi.