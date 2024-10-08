Step up the festive game

The festive season has arrived and it’s time to shine in style! From the rhythmic beats of Navratri’s Dandiya nights to the excitement of pandal-hopping for Durga Puja, most of us are spot-on with our occasion wear. But don’t forget to step into style and comfort when it comes to footwear as you need a versatile piece to be freely on the move while acing those dance moves and doing festive preparations.

Designer footwear brand Fizzy Goblet which has modernised the traditional Indian juttis, bringing in quirky, trendy and hand-crafted styles, organised a pop-up at the DLF Mall of India revealing its festive edition.

The label previously spotted on celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and many divas had footwear for all occasions — be it weddings, festivities or ceremonial events.

“The collection is accentuated by zardosi technique, gemstone and jewel motifs, mirror-work, and sheer accents. This line is not about a specific theme but a mix and match of diverse perspectives,” says Laksheeta Govil, founder-designer of Fizzy Goblet.