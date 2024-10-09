Man’s charred body found at Samaypur Badli, police suspect murder

NEW DELHI: A completely burnt body of an unidentified man, wrapped with wires and torn clothes, was found on a road in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

A senior Delhi Police official said they got a PCR call at Samaypur Badli police station about a completely burnt body lying at Bada Khera Nahar Wala Road, Delhi after which the police rushed to the spot.

On arriving, the police found an unknown male body in a completely burnt condition. A plastic bottle smelling like petrol and a match box were recovered from the spot indicating that the body was burnt after someone poured petrol on it and set it afire.

“When we inspected the body, it was wrapped with a wire and some clothes,” the officer said, adding a forensic team was immediately called which examined the area and lifted all vital exhibits from the spot.

The police have registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and initiated an investigation into the matter.

“CCTVs in the vicinity of the crime are being analysed to check as to who dropped the body,” the officer said.