Now, students can opt for training in Germany

NEW DELHI: A batch of Delhi government school students is preparing to participate in a dual vocational training program in Germany.

An orientation program was recently held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar, with former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, Paul Detto from the Federal Employment Agency of the German government, and Goethe Institute program managers Paul Heeren and Mohita Miglani in attendance.

Similar sessions were held in five Delhi government schools to raise awareness about the opportunity for government schools students studying German as a language.

Interacting with parents and students at SKV West Vinod Nagar, Sisodia said, “I feel proud that the initiative we took two years ago in partnership with the German embassy has reached the stage where German industry is willing to invite our students. My expectation from our children is to go there, learn new technology, gain work experience and come back to India to serve their country”.

The former education minister added that the opportunity for Delhi government school students to undergo dual vocational training in Germany is a significant milestone. “This world-class training represents a significant step towards securing a brighter future for children in government schools, elevating the quality of education and opening up global opportunities for them,” he added.