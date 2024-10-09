Safe Durga Puja festivities: ‘Our tents are fire-resistant'

In an interview with Avik Mitra, Assistant Treasurer, Durga Pooja Samiti, CR Park Mela Ground, Ashish Srivastava discusses the measures the pandal organisers are taking to ensure incident-free Durga Puja festivities.

Pandals are often vulnerable to security hazards. How are you ensuring the safety?

We have taken several robust measures to ensure a safe and secure environment. Our tents are German-made, fire-resistant, and waterproof, ensuring the highest standards of safety. All our electrical equipment and cables are ISI-certified. We have deployed 50 security guards at the pandal site and visitors will be frisked.

What measures have been taken for crowd management?

For effective crowd control, we have designed a system of passages around the boundary of the Mela ground to create a regulated queue. These passages are structured so that only one person can stand at a time, ensuring smooth movement.

What provisions are in place to handle emergencies?

We have large gates to facilitate a swift exit in case of emergencies. Additionally, emergency exits, clear signage and hoardings have been placed throughout the venue.