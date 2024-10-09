Delhi

Safe Durga Puja festivities: ‘Our tents are fire-resistant'

In an interview with Avik Mitra, Assistant Treasurer, Durga Pooja Samiti, CR Park Mela Ground, Ashish Srivastava discusses the measures the pandal organisers are taking to ensure incident-free Durga Puja festivities.
Safe Durga Puja festivities: ‘Our tents are fire-resistant'
Ashish Srivastava
Updated on
1 min read

In an interview with Avik Mitra, Assistant Treasurer, Durga Pooja Samiti, CR Park Mela Ground, Ashish Srivastava discusses the measures the pandal organisers are taking to ensure incident-free Durga Puja festivities.

Pandals are often vulnerable to security hazards. How are you ensuring the safety?

We have taken several robust measures to ensure a safe and secure environment. Our tents are German-made, fire-resistant, and waterproof, ensuring the highest standards of safety. All our electrical equipment and cables are ISI-certified. We have deployed 50 security guards at the pandal site and visitors will be frisked.

What measures have been taken for crowd management?

For effective crowd control, we have designed a system of passages around the boundary of the Mela ground to create a regulated queue. These passages are structured so that only one person can stand at a time, ensuring smooth movement.

What provisions are in place to handle emergencies?

We have large gates to facilitate a swift exit in case of emergencies. Additionally, emergency exits, clear signage and hoardings have been placed throughout the venue.

durga puja
durga puja pandals
Durga Pooja Samiti

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com