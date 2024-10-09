Teenage girl dies by suicide in Delhi's Keshavpuram

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl was found to have reportedly ended her life at her house in Keshavpuram area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The police found the body of the Class 8 student hanging from a ceiling fan in the house.

A police officer said they received information on Tuesday that a girl has hanged herself on the fourth floor in Chandan Nagar area where she was staying with her brother and sister-in-law in a rented house.

Upon receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and found the body of the teenage girl. Subsequently, the cops called a forensic team, which examined the place.

The police ruled out any foul play behind the incident and sent the body for post-mortem examination. “Inquest into the matter have begun,” the officer said, adding that no suicide note was found.

Meanwhile, sources said the girl also called her brother-in-law before ending life. “Her elder sister has levelled allegations that she was tortured by her brother and sister-in-law,” one of the officers claimed. The police said they are investigating the matter from all angles.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)