Agencies awarded for cleaner construction

NEW DELHI: In a move to enforce strict environmental standards, 10 construction agencies were awarded the prestigious Harit Ratna Award by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The recognition comes as part of the government’s anti-dust campaign, pushing for cleaner construction practices through mandatory registration and compliance with 14 key rules.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, shared that the AAP government has been working on a 21-point Winter Action Plan to curb winter pollution. As part of the plan, an anti-dust campaign was launched on October 7.

A total of 523 teams from 13 different departments have been deployed to inspect construction sites across the city and monitor conditions on the ground.

The Delhi minister stated, “I personally conducted a surprise inspection at two sites, one being a new block of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the other, a multi-story building by Godrej. At both places, we saw that the construction companies were not properly following the 14-point rules created to reduce dust pollution.”