Delhi police launch hunt for drug peddlers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has begun a hunt for local drug traffickers, who play a key role in supplying drugs to youngsters in the city, and connect with interstate and international drug cartels.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, action is being taken against drug traffickers under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act). The police have initiated financial probe to unearth the proceeds of crime, he said.

The PIT-NDPS Act provides for the preventive detention of repeat offenders, deemed as an effective method in dealing with drug menace. Once a preventive detention order is issued under the Act, the illegal acquired properties of the person concerned can be forfeited.

Delhi has varied problems, of which the infiltration of drugs is of prime concern.

As per a joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and AIIMS, drug abuse is more prevalent in the Delhi-NCR region compared to the national average. To tackle the menace, the Delhi Police is leaving no stone unturned.

In a significant operation against the drug menace in the city, the Delhi Police this month busted a major drug cartel and seized cocaine worth an estimated value of Rs 5,620 crore in the international markets.