Delhi Police seize Rs 2,080 crore worth of cocaine hidden in snack packets, second major haul this week

NEW DELHI: In the second big drug haul in a week, Delhi Police has seized 208 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in west Delhi, an official said on Thursday evening.

The drugs were hidden inside plastic packets of snacks with 'Tasty Treat' and 'Chatpata Mixture' written on them.

About 20-25 such packets kept in cartons were recovered from a small narrow shop in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area, the official said.

The seizure is linked to an earlier recovery of 562 kg of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, he said.

He further said the recovered seizure weighs around 208 kg, which is worth Rs 2,080 crore in international market.

Official sources said the consignment was kept there by an Indian origin UK citizen who is now on the run.

"We got a tip off during investigations of our previous seizure and arrest.

On Thursday evening, a team of the Special Cell was sent to the shop and recovered the consignment," a police officer said.