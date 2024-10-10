Toddler among three refugees attacked with corrosive liquid in Vikaspuri, one arrested

NEW DELHI: Three refugees, including a Syrian national and an 11-month-old child, suffered burns as they were attacked with some corrosive liquid chemical during an argument with residents in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, an official said on Wednesday.

The child was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and was discharged after treatment. Police arrested a man identified as Rakesh Kumar.

Sharing the details, DCP(West) Vichitra Veer said they received a PCR call about a brawl in Vikaspuri area, following which police rushed to the spot. They found that the fight was between the refugees and local residents. “During the quarrel, one person named Rakesh Kumar came with a plastic jerry can and spilled some liquid on the clothes and tentage. The liquid also hit three refugees, who felt a burning sensation,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the criminal law on October 1 and the accused was placed under arrest.

“On primary analysis, the liquid appears to be phenyl, but the exact composition will be established only on chemical examination,” the officer said.

The officer further informed that there is an office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Vikaspuri, where refugees come from time to time, asking for work and shelter. “Many a time, they raise slogans too, causing disturbance to local residents. On the day of the incident, there was a heated argument between the refugees and the security guard deployed there, leading to the altercation,” he said.