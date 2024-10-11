Another ploy by AAP to play ‘victim card’, counters BJP

NEW DELHI: After the AAP shared images on Thursday showing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by cartons, BJP leaders accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of indulging in “drama” and playing the “victim card” over the Flagstaff Road bungalow row to gain sympathy.

The AAP shared the images on X a day after claiming that Atishi was made to “forcibly vacate” the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the national capital “meant for chief ministers”.

Contrary to what the AAP is trying to project, the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow is not the official residence of the Delhi chief minister, said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

“It is like other government bungalows where Arvind Kejriwal lived as the chief minister,” Sachdeva said as he challenged the AAP government to prove that the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the Civil Lines area was “earmarked” as the official residence of the chief minister.