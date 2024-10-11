Avoid ‘frivolous litigation’, Delhi HC tells prosecution

NEW DELHI: In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court emphasised the need for the prosecution and the Department of Law & Legislative Affairs to exercise due diligence before filing cases, cautioning against the misuse of legal processes through baseless litigation.

Justice Amit Mahajan noted that frivolous cases not only clog the courts but also delay hearings for genuine cases that await their turn. He highlighted the negative impact on the judicial system, as unnecessary litigation hinders timely justice for those with legitimate grievances.

“Such delays undermine the judiciary’s efficiency and cause undue distress to litigants,” Justice Mahajan stated, calling for vigilant case assessments by legal departments to preserve judicial integrity.

The court made these remarks while dismissing a plea by the prosecution to appeal a trial court’s verdict that acquitted a man in a rape case dating back to 2011. Justice Mahajan pointed out that the prosecution’s case was based solely on the complainant’s testimony, lacking independent corroborative evidence.