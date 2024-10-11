Kejriwal pushed city into first-ever deficit budget situation, says Virendra Sachdeva

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday blamed former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for pushing the city into “its first-ever deficit budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.”

Sachdeva accused the AAP-led government of financial mismanagement, stating that Kejriwal’s governance has derailed Delhi’s fiscal health after ten years of power struggles and irresponsible spending.

“From 1994-95, when BJP’s Madan Lal Khurana presented Delhi’s first surplus budget, up until 2022-23, every government maintained a surplus. However, the 2024-25 budget marks a historic low as the first deficit budget in the city’s legislative history,” Sachdeva remarked.

He alleged that this is a direct result of 10 years of financial mismanagement by Kejriwal’s administration.

Sachdeva criticized the Kejriwal government for introducing new public welfare schemes without ensuring sufficient economic resources.

He said that despite Delhi’s growing revenue, the government failed to make timely provisions for ongoing and planned projects. “Today, Delhi requires ₹7,000 crore for power subsidies, the transport department, the irrigation department, under-construction hospitals, metro projects, court complexes, and increased salary expenses, but the Delhi government doesn’t have a single penny for these,” he added.

The BJP leader also warned that the financial situation could worsen further. “The situation is so dire that by December 2024, the Delhi government may not even be able to pay salaries to its employees,” Sachdeva warned, highlighting a potential crisis looming over the administration.

The AAP in a statement alleged that it was yet another “propaganda” to “sabotage” the efforts of an “honest government” that provided “unprecedented facilities” in the history of independent India. “The BJP, in connivance with its LG, has relentlessly tried to stall Delhi’s progress. They have blocked payments to various departments, hindering essential services, by controlling the bureaucracy,” it alleged.