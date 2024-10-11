Naraina car showroom again gets extortion threat

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a man for sending an extortion letter to a car showroom in west Delhi’s Naraina Vihar area via a package delivery application, an official said on Thursday.

Interestingly, it was the same car showroom which was rattled with the sounds of gunfire on September 27 when three men, all carrying pistols in their hands, barged into the premises, and one of them pointed the gun at the head of the manager. The two other shooters then started firing on the cars and television, thus damaging them.

The investigation into the incident revealed that the attack was orchestrated on the orders of fugitive gangster Himanshu alias Bhau, operating from abroad, for extortion. Later, four people were arrested by the Special Cell and the Crime Branch in separate operations.

Although the case was recently solved, another threat letter in less than 10 days after the incident, sent cops into a tizzy, and a multi-pronged investigation was initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vihcitra Veer said the car street showroom had received a handwritten extortion threat letter at 7:30 pm on October 4.

Following this, the showroom owner approached the police and an FIR under the relevant section of the BNS was registered. The threatening letter was kept in a polythene bag with “Bhau Gang 20” written on it along with a note, “Ab goli bheje pe lagegi” (now the gunshot will hit your head).

During the course of investigation, two teams were constituted, among which one focused on technical surveillance and gathering local information, while the other tracked the accused’s route using CCTV cameras.