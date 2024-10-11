Seven-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by his neighbour in the Bindapur area of the city, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accused, whose identity was not disclosed by the cops, is said to be at large.

The police said they received a PCR call at Bindapur police station at around 9.30 pm about the incident after which the police rushed to the spot and met the survivor’s mother.

“During inquiry, it transpired that the victim had been sexually assaulted by one neighbour who had run away from the rented house. Victim was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for medical examination where he was medically examined with sexual and physical assault,” the police officer said.

The police have recorded the statement of the mother who stated that she came to know about the assault when her son complained while relieving himself.

On being prodded, the survivor narrated the entire ordeal where he told her mother that the accused person, who had been staying on rent in the same building, had sodomised him after showing him porn pictures on mobile phone.

As the victim is a minor, a case has been registered under section 6 of the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and criminal intimidation. “Efforts are being made to trace the accused,” the officer said.

Notably, section 377 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code which used to deal with carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal i.e. ‘unnatural offence’ was not included in the recently implemented criminal laws. The matter to again include this section in the new law is currently sub-judice.

The Delhi High Court had in August this year directed the Centre to urgently address the demand for reinstating a legal provision to punish non-consensual sodomy or “unnatural” sexual acts under the BNS act.