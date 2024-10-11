Withholding bail when merited is unjustified punishment: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that if an accused is found deserving of bail, withholding it effectively becomes a form of punishment.
The observation was made by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh while granting bail to Yudhveer Singh Yadav, a former Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, in a bribery case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Justice Singh noted that denying bail when it is warranted contravenes the principle that “bail is the rule, and jail is the exception,” a maxim repeatedly upheld by the judiciary. Yadav faced allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, but Justice Singh underscored that bail decisions should not serve as punitive measures. Singh further stressed that withholding bail must be exercised with caution, taking into account the broader interests of justice.
In granting bail, Justice Singh also addressed the nature of the charges against Yadav, who was charged with an offense carrying a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment. While acknowledging the gravity of the allegations, he underscored the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the importance of safeguarding public trust in law enforcement.
The court highlighted that in cases involving public servants accused of corruption, a balanced approach is crucial. However, the right to bail should not be dismissed merely due to the seriousness of the charges if the accused’s circumstances justify release.
The court said that it is imperative to note that the case against the petitioner involves the offences wherein maximum imprisonment is upto seven years. “It is the case of the petitioner that he may be released on bail in view of the fact that he has been falsely implicated in the instant case and the bribe amount has already been recovered. It has been further argued that the petitioner has duly cooperated with the investigation and that he is no more required by the CBI for any purpose,” read the court’s order.
Justice Singh further said that undoubtedly, the allegations levelled against the petitioner are grave in nature and against public morale, however, at the same time, this Court is required to take into account and appreciate the settled law that a bail shall not be withheld as a punishment. “It has been enunciated time and again that deprivation of bail must be considered as a punishment and that every man is deemed to be innocent until duly tried and proven to be guilty,” Justice Singh added.