Withholding bail when merited is unjustified punishment: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ruled that if an accused is found deserving of bail, withholding it effectively becomes a form of punishment.

The observation was made by Justice Chandra Dhari Singh while granting bail to Yudhveer Singh Yadav, a former Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, in a bribery case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Justice Singh noted that denying bail when it is warranted contravenes the principle that “bail is the rule, and jail is the exception,” a maxim repeatedly upheld by the judiciary. Yadav faced allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, but Justice Singh underscored that bail decisions should not serve as punitive measures. Singh further stressed that withholding bail must be exercised with caution, taking into account the broader interests of justice.

In granting bail, Justice Singh also addressed the nature of the charges against Yadav, who was charged with an offense carrying a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment. While acknowledging the gravity of the allegations, he underscored the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the importance of safeguarding public trust in law enforcement.