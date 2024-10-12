‘Free ki revri reaches US’: Kejriwal invokes Trump to drive home his policy

Trump, while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, pledged to halve electricity costs within a year if elected. “I will cut the price of energy and electricity in half within 12 months. We will seriously expedite our environmental approvals and quickly double our electricity capacity. This will drive down inflation, and make America and Michigan the best place on earth to build a factory,” Trump’s post read.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of misquoting Trump. Sachdeva clarified that Trump has clearly stated in his election speech that if elected, he would increase electricity production and lower rates, which is a sound economic decision.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha also joined in with a post on X on Friday where he praised Kejriwal for “setting the benchmark for governance globally.”

“Trump’s 50% off on electricity bills shows how @ArvindKejriwal has set the benchmark for governance globally! His governance model — affordable electricity, free water, quality healthcare, and free world class education — is a shining example of welfarism done right. The world takes notice,” Chadha said in the post.