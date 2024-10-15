3K UG seats still lying vacant at DU, second mop-up round begins

NEW DELHI: Following the mop-up round of admissions, over 3,000 undergraduate seats remain vacant at various colleges under Delhi University (DU).

The trend of vacant seats has become increasingly common since the university shifted to a centralised entrance system for student selection.

Meanwhile, counselling for the second mop-up round has also started. Faculty members from different colleges attribute the issue to delays in the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and technical issues related to the choice-filling process on the admission portal.

Before the implementation of the CUET in 2022, DU admitted students based on their Class XII scores. The university introduced the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal to facilitate centralised applications for multiple institutions and courses.

After the regular admission rounds, 4,759 seats were reported as vacant on the DU website. In late September, the university initiated the mop-up round, allowing candidates to apply based on their Class XII marks for the available seats.