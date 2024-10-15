BJP President Sachdeva urges Delhi Governor VK Saxena to call meeting on pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has called on Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to convene a high-level, all-party meeting to address the growing concerns of air and water pollution in the capital.
Citing the approaching festivals of Diwali and Chhath, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva argued that the state government has been ineffective in addressing the worsening pollution levels.
“The Delhi government has remained indifferent despite pollution levels rising sharply in recent days,” Sachdeva said, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has nearly doubled over the past four days. Accusing the government of inaction, he criticised Chief Minister Atishi for her silence and Delhi’s environment minister for issuing “perfunctory statements” on the matter.
Sachdeva said that the main contributors to Delhi’s air pollution during winter are stubble burning and dust from poorly maintained roads. He also questioned the AAP’s Punjab government regarding stubble burning.
Despite central government provisions of stubble-clearing machinery and financial support, Sachdeva claimed the Punjab government has failed to take adequate measures to curb the issue.
The Delhi BJP also expressed concern over the contamination of the Yamuna River. Sachdeva highlighted that 27 untreated drains are still flowing into the river, leading to a significant increase in faecal coliform levels. “When the Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla, the faecal coliform count is 12,000, but by the time it exits at Okhla, the level reaches 96,000,” Sachdeva stated.
Sachdeva urged the L-G to form constituency-based teams of senior officials to oversee preparations for Chhath and to ensure the construction of Chhath Ghats along the
Yamuna banks this year. He said that the intervention of the L-G is crucial, given the perceived indifference of the state government towards these pressing issues.