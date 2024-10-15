BJP President Sachdeva urges Delhi Governor VK Saxena to call meeting on pollution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has called on Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena to convene a high-level, all-party meeting to address the growing concerns of air and water pollution in the capital.

Citing the approaching festivals of Diwali and Chhath, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva argued that the state government has been ineffective in addressing the worsening pollution levels.

“The Delhi government has remained indifferent despite pollution levels rising sharply in recent days,” Sachdeva said, adding that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has nearly doubled over the past four days. Accusing the government of inaction, he criticised Chief Minister Atishi for her silence and Delhi’s environment minister for issuing “perfunctory statements” on the matter.