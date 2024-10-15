Delhi CM Atishi meets PM Modi, seeks Centre’s help for development

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, seeking cooperation from the central government for the development of the capital. This marks her first meeting with the Prime Minister since taking office.

Following the meeting, Atishi, in a post on X, wrote, “Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government for the welfare and progress of our capital.”

Atishi assumed office in September after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post. She is the third woman to hold the position in Delhi’s history, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Like Kejriwal’s tenure, Atishi’s term, too, has been marked by tussles with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over various governance issues. One such dispute involved the allocation of the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow (CM House), which was officially offered to Atishi by the Public Works Department on October 11. The allocation became a point of contention between the AAP, BJP, and the L-G’s office. Delhi is

also gearing up for assembly elections, expected to be held early next year.