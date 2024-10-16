BJP slams AAP for failing to address Delhi's pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: Criticising the AAP, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said the Atishi-led government has failed to tackle the city’s persistent pollution issues.

Sachdeva claimed that the government lacks both determination and a concrete action plan to combat pollution effectively.

Referring to Chief Minister Atishi’s press conference on Tuesday, Sachdeva remarked that it was devoid of substance, providing little detail on measures taken to address pollution or any future strategies.

The BJP president pointed out two major sources of Delhi’s winter pollution: stubble burning in Punjab and dust from construction sites and roads. According to Sachdeva, the chief minister made “empty promises” without outlining any substantial steps by her administration.

The BJP leader also took aim at Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, stating, “Only in Delhi can a minister claim the air is clean in the morning, ban firecrackers in the afternoon, and implement emergency Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures by night.” He accused Rai of making misleading statements unsupported by any serious studies or reports.

Sachdeva expressed disappointment that the chief minister did not discuss collaboration with Punjab’s government to curb stubble burning or lay out steps to control pollution during peak winter months. He criticised Atishi for repeating narratives similar to those her environment minister has been sharing for weeks.

Mocking promises of mechanical street cleaning, sprinklers, and anti-smog guns, Sachdeva dismissed them as “deceptive rhetoric,” arguing that Delhi residents no longer trust the government’s assurances.