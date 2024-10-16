Delhi CM Atishi forms 99 teams to ensure compliance with dust control measures

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday said 99 teams have been formed to inspect construction sites—both private and government-owned—to ensure strict compliance of dust control measures. The move comes a day after the Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was enforced, following a decline in the air quality.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Atishi, which included representatives from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, PWD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and the revenue department, among others.

Atishi said that while Delhi has seen an increase in the number of “good air days” this year, the air quality has recently dipped, necessitating urgent action and the implementation of GRAP Stage-1 restrictions.