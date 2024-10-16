Delhi CM Atishi forms 99 teams to ensure compliance with dust control measures
NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday said 99 teams have been formed to inspect construction sites—both private and government-owned—to ensure strict compliance of dust control measures. The move comes a day after the Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was enforced, following a decline in the air quality.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Atishi, which included representatives from Delhi Pollution Control Committee, PWD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, and the revenue department, among others.
Atishi said that while Delhi has seen an increase in the number of “good air days” this year, the air quality has recently dipped, necessitating urgent action and the implementation of GRAP Stage-1 restrictions.
Under this stage, 33 teams each from DPCC, revenue, and industry departments will conduct inspections of construction sites to ensure that dust mitigation protocols are followed. The teams will submit daily reports to the ‘Green War Room,’ a dedicated control room monitoring air quality measures across the city.
In addition, the MCD has deployed 79 teams during the day and 75 at night to supervise removal and proper disposal of construction and demolition waste. Also, 116 additional teams have been assigned to monitor and prevent biomass burning, a significant contributor to pollution levels.
To address road dust, the PWD has been instructed to repair potholes. Mass deployment of anti-smog guns has also been initiated.
The traffic police have been directed to identify congestion hotspots and deploy additional personnel. Traffic congestion is another source of pollution.