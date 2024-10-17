Six arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six people were arrested after they allegedly thrashed and stabbed a person to death in the Vikaspuri area of west Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sanjay, is a resident of Indira Camp in Vikaspuri who worked as a driver, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was received around 11 pm on Tuesday regarding a stabbing incident in Vikas Puri.

"Sanjay was roaming in the area with his friend Manish when he got into an argument with some locals. He was thrashed badly and stabbed while Manish managed to escape,” the officer said.

After the PCR call, the police quickly swung into action and took the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the DCP said.

Six people who were allegedly involved in the incident have been rounded up. Some of them are from the same locality, Veer said. A murder case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and further investigation is underway, police said.