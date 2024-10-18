Military couple dies by suicide in different cities

NEW DELHI: A married couple serving in the armed forces, husband an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and wife an Army officer, allegedly died by suicide on the same day in different cities, nearly 250 km apart.

First, Flight Lt Deendayal Deep, who was posted at Military Hospital Agra, took the extreme step in Agra and a few hours later his wife Captain Renu Tanwar, who was at Garuda Sharat Officers Mess in Delhi Cantonment killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan. The couple had a love marriage.

DCP (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said information was received at Delhi Cantt police station regarding the suicide by an Army officer on October 15.

The police upon receiving the information rushed to the spot. A team from the forensic science laboratory was also called.

“After the preliminary enquiry, it was found that Capt Renu Tanwar...had arrived at the officers’ guesthouse on October 14 at about 8 pm along with her brother Sumit for the treatment of their mother at AIIMS,” the DCP said.

As the police were inquiring about the matter, they found out that the husband of the deceased woman officer had also died by suicide in Agra.

As per the police, the deceased Army officer’s mother and brother were at AIIMS when she died by suicide. She even left a note requesting to be “cremated together” with her husband.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)