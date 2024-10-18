Rs 2.5 crore drugs seized, three smugglers held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three drug smugglers, one peddler and two suppliers, were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly supplying heroin and cannabis in the national capital region.

With the arrest of the three accused, Devender, Bablu Yadav, and Gopal, the cops have seized contraband whose estimated value is said to be over Rs 2.5 crore.

DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain said information was received that one Devender would deliver a consignment of heroin to his receiver near Hazrat Nizamuddin. Acting on the input, a team was formed which nabbed Devender. He was carrying a bag that when checked had two packets of heroin.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and Devender was arrested. On interrogation, he disclosed that he had procured the drugs from one Ajay alias Lamba and Babloo who is a resident of Mansarovar Park.

Later, the cops nabbed Babloo Yadav from Kirti Nagar and he disclosed the name of his supplier as Gopal, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand. A team was dispatched and the accused Gopal was also held.