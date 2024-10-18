Sassy, classy, and a little flashy

Step into a world where tradition meets modernity, where every twirl tells a story of opulence and charm. Angad Singh’s Rakaane - The Reveller is a celebration of the classic Indian lehenga, reimagined with bold embroidery techniques and daring blouse designs.

Perfect for pre-wedding festivities, these lehengas offer brides the luxurious comfort they crave while they revel in the joy of their special day.

Inspired by Angad Singh’s design journey with brides from over 60 countries, this collection marries tradition with a contemporary flair. “It reflects the diversity and grandeur of pre-wedding festivities,” Angad explains. Each lehenga is crafted from soft, sheer net and light organza, embodying a seductive elegance that’s both timeless and trendy.

With tonal and metallic embroideries, richly embroidered floral and abstract motifs enhance the pieces, offering a beautiful contrast against the ethereal fabrics. “The Rakaane - The Reveller collection celebrates the global Indian bride. It combines the opulence of traditional craftsmanship with modern elements, catering to brides who seek both luxury and comfort,” Angad shares.

His experience working with brides worldwide has allowed him to blend cultural influences and aesthetics into his designs. “This diverse experience enables me to create pieces that resonate globally while honouring Indian traditions,” he notes. From bold blouse designs to modern embroidery techniques, the collection reflects contemporary bridal preferences while maintaining a classic silhouette.

The interplay of materials like light organza and sheer net gives these lehengas an airy, ethereal quality, perfect for twirling on the dance floor. “These fabrics allow for fluid movement. They provide a luxurious appearance without compromising comfort,” Angad explains.

The key to the collection’s success lies in its balance of opulence and ease. “I ensure the lehengas are lightweight and breathable, with intricate yet subtle embroidery,” he reveals. This thoughtful design allows brides to enjoy their celebrations fully, without the weight of traditional attire holding them back.

Accessorising these stunning pieces is an art in itself. “Brides should choose statement earrings, minimalistic chokers, or layered necklaces to complement the contemporary vibe. And since the lehengas are already opulent, keep accessories elegant and subtle,” Angad suggests.

This collection is a luxurious choice for any bride looking to make a statement. So, twirl into elegance and embrace the grandeur of your celebrations with these exquisite lehengas that truly embody the spirit of the modern bride.

Price starts at Rs 1,18,500.

Available online.