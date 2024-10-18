Sisodia launches ‘Shiksha par baat’, speaks to parents

NEW DELHI: The former education minister is back on the ground with one of his creative initiatives aimed at transforming the Delhi government schools. Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched the ‘Shiksha par baat’ initiative in order to interact with parents from every constituency in Delhi.

In this outreach programme, Sisodia will also be gathering feedback on the Delhi education model and discussing the future of government schools.

At the first session held in Patparganj, Manish Sisodia issued an invitation to the parents through a letter. In the letter he stated, “I hope your children are studying well at school and home. Arvind Kejriwal and I are always attentive to your children’s education. When I was made the Deputy Chief Minister ten years ago, Kejriwal Ji told me one thing, ‘Provide an education system for every child in Delhi, even those from the poorest families, as if you are doing it for your own son and daughter.”

“And we have done just that. Today, Kejriwal Ji’s son is studying at a top IIT for engineering, and so is the son of a person who earns his living by ironing clothes on a street corner,” read the letter.

Further highlighting the significance of the outreach programme, he added.

“We need to consider how to improve Delhi’s education system further to ensure that your children are prepared to be the best in the world. Let’s talk about the future. I need your suggestions on what our government should do over the next five years for your children’s education. What facilities should we provide in schools, and how should we organize things?”

The next ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ will be held in constituencies across Delhi, he added.