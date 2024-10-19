97-year-old woman becomes oldest in country to undergo total knee-replacement surgery

NEW DELHI: A city hospital on Friday claimed to have successfully conducted a total knee replacement surgery on a 97-year-old woman, marking her as the oldest in the country to undergo the procedure.
The case was treated at Fortis, Vasant Kunj. The patient, Resham Devi, underwent the knee replacement of both legs at the hospital after she suffered from severe osteoarthritis, doctors said.
“Devi, who has been living independently in Vrindavan for 30 years, faced immense mobility challenges following a fall last year that resulted in a fracture and dislocation of her left hip,” the hospital said in a statement.
“Though initially treated conservatively due to her frail condition, she continued to face significant mobility challenges due to a flexion deformity in her hip and advanced osteoarthritis in both knees. Determined to live independently and with dignity, Devi advocated for a double knee replacement to regain her mobility fully,” it added.
Upon admission, the patient presented with limited movement and severe pain in both knees and her left hip, the hospital said.
Given her age and the complexity of her condition, doctors initially recommended a single knee replacement, with the option for a second knee replacement three months later.
“However, Devi expressed a strong desire to undergo both surgeries simultaneously. After a comprehensive pre-anaesthesia checkup, including bloodwork, liver and kidney evaluations, and cardiac assessments, she was cleared for the dual surgery,” the hospital said.
After completing the left knee replacement, the surgical team monitored the patient's vital signs closely. With no adverse readings, they proceeded with the right knee replacement.
Dr. Dhananjay Gupta, Director Orthopaedic, Replacement, and Reconstructions at Fortis, said, "this was an extremely challenging case, given the patient’s advanced age and the complexities involved in her condition. Had this surgery been delayed, she would have continued to suffer from severely limited mobility, which could have significantly impacted her quality of life and emotional well-being."
"We hope Devi’s remarkable recovery and determination inspire others to seek timely intervention for conditions that hinder daily functioning and overall quality of life," he added.