ACB arrests seven more in Rs 54 crore GST refund scam in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has arrested three main conspirators and four proprietors of the fake firms who were allegedly involved in an alleged GST refund scam of Rs 54 crore.

As per the ongoing investigation, the probe agency has so far uncovered forged invoices amounting to approximately Rs 718 crore. Earlier, the ACB had arrested seven people, including a GST officer in the Delhi government and three advocates who were all involved in the case.

Sharing details of the case, ACB chief Madhur Verma said the matter came to light after the Vigilance Department found some irregularities in the functioning of ex-GST officer Babita Sharma.

Sharma was performing her duties in Ward No. 6 till July 2021. On her transfer to Ward No. 22 in July 2021, 53 firms suddenly applied for migration from Ward No. 6 to Ward No. 22 and the requests were approved in a very short span of time by the officer.

Suspecting foul play, the Vigilance-GST Department sent special teams of GST inspectors in September 2021 for physical verification of these firms at their place of business. “All these firms were found to be non-existent and non-functional during verification,” the Joint CP said.

Accordingly, Additional Commissioner (Trade & Taxes) Vivek Aggarwal ordered a preliminary inquiry into the matter after which it was referred to ACB for detailed investigation and unearthing the whole scam.

The anti-corruption body registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and began probing the matter.