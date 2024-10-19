Court acquits three brothers in MCOCA case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has acquitted three brothers accused of running an organised crime syndicate, citing the invalidity of the sanctions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The case, originally registered in August 2013 at Seelampur Police Station, involved Mohd Umar alias Pau, Kamaluddin alias Kamal alias Bilal, and Mohd Jamal alias Ranjha. They were charged alongside their father, Mohd Iqbal Gazi, who passed away during the trial.

Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala, in his judgment dated October 15, noted that the authorities failed to thoroughly evaluate the information before sanctioning the case. “The sanction for registration of the FIR was accorded without properly examining whether the conditions to invoke MCOCA were met,” the judge remarked.