Delhi Metro trips may increase after GRAP II kicks in

NEW DELHI: In view of the festival season and likely implementation of advanced stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) owing to the deteriorating quality of air in the city, the Delhi Metro will be making additional train trips to accommodate the expected higher demand.

Whenever the GRAP Stage II stage comes into force, DMRC will run 40 additional metro trips on weekdays across all the lines. Furthermore, when GRAP Stage III or higher is enforced, 20 extra trips will be added, resulting in a total of 60 additional trips on weekdays.

This initiative will help DMRC meet the rise in demand, as restrictions on vehicle usage could come into play.

To mitigate the smog situation in the capital during this period, Delhi Metro has urged the public to embrace public transport to alleviate road congestion and minimise air pollution. With increased travel during festivals, using public transport can significantly contribute to a cleaner environment besides being cost-effective, convenient and stress-free.

The festive season often sees a spike in traffic, leading to crowded roads and extended travel times. By opting for public transport, people can help reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, easing congestion and creating a smoother journey for everyone.