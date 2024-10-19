Guard accuses AIIMS security officer of sexual harassment, caste slur

NEW DELHI: A woman guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has accused the hospital’s top security personnel of sexual harassment and hurling casteist slurs.

The AIIMS management has constituted a committee to investigate the allegations and directed it to submit a report within seven days.

The woman guard claimed that during a visit to discuss her duty roster, the chief security officer made inappropriate advances and hurled casteist remarks. Following the incident, she lodged a formal complaint with hospital management, seeking action against the accused.

The institute has directed Dr KK Verma, head of the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Bachward Classes (OBC) complaint committee, and Dr Puneet Kaur, head of the internal complaint committee and Head of the Department of the Biophysics department, to conduct probe.

The institute authorities have not yet commented on the matter. The female guard has also complained about it to the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC).

The woman, who is also a single mother, said the incident happened in front of other colleagues when she approached the accused with a request to relieve her from night shifts as she was unable to fulfil her responsibilities towards her children.

“I told him (the accused) that I am the sole caretaker of my two daughters and cannot do the night duty. He asked my name, and as soon as I told him, he held my hand with the wrong intention and started pulling me towards him. He tried to harass me physically. Somehow, when I tried to free my hand and got out of there, he got angry and started using casteist slurs and threatened termination from the job,” she wrote in the complaint