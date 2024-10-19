Key accused in jewellery robbery from car held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested the prime accused who, along with his associate, committed the daylight robbery of Rs 54 lakh from a car on the Yamuna bridge in the city, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Abhinav alias Abhimanyu, is an active member of the ‘Thak-Thak Gang’.

Bhisham Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that on October 15, Sanjay Kaushik, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh (UP), was on his way to Chandni Chowk to buy jewellery with his partner Kailash when, near Sarai Kale Khan at Yamuna Bridge, two persons on bikes informed them of leakage of engine oil from their car.

“Kaushik stopped his car and found some oil in the engine area. When he opened the bonnet of his car, two people came on a bike, picked up the two bags containing Rs 54 lakhs from the car’s rear seat, and fled,” said the DCP. Accordingly, the police, based on the jeweller complaint, registered an FIR and began probing the matter.

The officer said they received a tip-off and were able to track the accused’s movement in Saket. A trap was laid, and the accused, Abhinav alias Abhimanyu, was caught, and Rs 45 lakh were recovered.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused, Abhinav, belonged to a low-income family and had joined the Thak Thak gang to earn easy money.

The Thak Thak gang, which is believed to operate in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and nearby districts, has a modus operandi in which it distracts commuters by knocking on car windows and diverting their attention before stealing valuables.