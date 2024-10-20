BJP's 'dirty politics' responsible for growing air, water pollution in Delhi: CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: The "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

The air quality in the national capital has started deteriorating with the onset of winter while thick layers of toxic chemical froth was seen covering the Yamuna river's surface at various places, especially Kalindikunj.

Atishi gave a clean chit to AAP-ruled Punjab and blamed 'parali' (paddy stubble) burning, diesel buses and brick kilns in BJP-ruled Haryana for poor air quality in Delhi.

She also alleged that thousands of diesel buses from UP reaching the Kaushambi bus depot on the Delhi- Ghaziabad border, brick kilns in NCR and thermal plants in the region also contributed to air pollution in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister slammed the BJP, saying the froth appearing on the Yamuna in Delhi was because of untreated industrial wastewater released in the Yamuna.