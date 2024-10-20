Explosion outside CRPF school in Delhi, no injuries

NEW DELHI: An explosion was reported outside the CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning, an official said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

According to a Delhi Fire Service officer, a call regarding the blast outside the wall of the CRPF school was received around 7.50 am, after which 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The police along with firemen are examining the place and carrying out searches in the area.

Police officials who reached the spot said the school wall was found to be damaged along with a foul smell. They added that the glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were also damaged.

More details are awaited.